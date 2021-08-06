(Corydon) -- For the second time in a dozen years, a remarkable Wayne softball pitcher will take her talents to a Big Ten School.
The latest is the 2020 KMAland Pitcher of the Year, Sterling Berndt, who committed to Iowa on Wednesday.
"It's always been my dream to go D1," she said. "I'm so excited. I've been so overwhelmed. It's crazy."
Berndt is not the first hurler from the school with a BED enrollment of only 124 to play big-time college softball, joining her mentor -- Cassandra Darrah -- who took her talents to Wisconsin and was the 2013 Big Ten Tournament MVP.
"Cassandra has been my pitching coach for as long as I can remember," she said. "We were both excited."
Berndt committed to Iowa on Wednesday, but she says they were a late player in her recruiting process.
"She (head coach Renee Gillespie) contacted me and came to my regional final," Berndt said. "She wanted me to come on a visit, and I was over-the-moon excited. I went up there after state softball and fell in love with everything."
Berndt selected Iowa over interest from South Dakota State.
"I loved SDSU, but I didn't think I could go far away," she said. "Iowa is much closer. Everything went into place with Iowa. It felt like home, and it's not far away. I couldn't pass up the opportunity."
The Hawkeyes were 26-18 last year, with only three seniors.
"I loved the coaching staff," she said. "Everything they said made sense. It felt like everything my coaches have always done. And their facilities are so good."
Berndt -- a four-time all-state choice -- has made her presence known in the circle with a 53-18 record, 2.00 ERA and 771 strikeouts in 459 career innings.
"They have me for pitching," Berndt said. "But I want to hit, too. I asked if pitchers have the opportunity to hit. They said if I'm good enough to hit in the lineup, I will hit. I'm excited to be a two-way player."
She knows the transition to college softball will be tough.
"I'm going to have to work 10 times harder to be great at the collegiate level," she said. "That's how I look at it. I have to do everything I can."
Click below to hear the full interview with Berndt.