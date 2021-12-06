(Corydon) -- Wayne sprinter Reese Brown is excited to continue her running career at the next level with Northwest Missouri State.
“I have always wanted to go to Northwest,” Brown told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “My family has all gone there. My sister just graduated from there last year, and I have just always wanted to go there.”
Brown’s plans to go to the Maryville school added another layer to it when she started to emerge as one of the top sprinters in the state. The two-time state medalist started to realize she could potentially run at the next level after a conversation with her high school coach.
“I didn’t know I would love track the way that I’ve ended up loving it,” she said. “My coach approached me and asked if I would be interested in running in college. I didn’t know what to say at first because I always wanted to go to Northwest, but I never thought I could be able to be good enough (to run track there).”
Brown, with her heart set on Northwest, reached out to the Bearcats coaching staff, and the interest was mutual.
“He asked me to come down and meet the team,” Brown continued. “I met the team and watched a practice, and then the next day he asked if I wanted to commit. I said yes.”
Following a strong freshman season, Brown and the rest of the track and field athletes in Iowa missed out on the 2020 season. As a junior, she continued her ascent with a fifth-place finish in the 200 and ran for the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay squad. Since then, Brown says she’s been preparing well for her final track season and a future in Division II.
“I only took two to three weeks off after track season and have been lifting consistently,” she said. “I’ve gained 15 pounds of muscle from last year to this year. I work out and have a weight class every day in the morning and basketball practice at night. I’m getting two workouts every day and doing agility every other day. I’ve been very busy, but I’m really enjoying it.”
