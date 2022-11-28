(Corydon) -- Wayne's Ava Goben will continue her running career up the road at Central College.
Goben recently signed to run with the Dutch and joined Monday's Upon Further Review to discuss her decision.
Once a volleyball player, Goben tried her hand at running and fell in love.
"My sophomore year was when I started taking running seriously," she said. "I knew I could be a decent runner. I didn't decide to do cross country until my junior year, and I just fell in love with the sport. My coach made me fall in with it. I struggled with my potential in volleyball. He showed me my potential in running."
Colleges saw Goben's potential, too, particularly Central. She chose the Dutch after also considering Simpson and Loras.
"I decided to go on their athlete visit day," Goben said. "I loved their campus. I talked to the head track coach. He seemed nice and I fell in love with the atmosphere there. I liked the small-school atmosphere and wanted something close to home."
Goben's instant bond with associate head coach Joe Dunham led to her commitment.
"Coach Dunham was the main factor why I chose (Central)."
Goben hopes to continue running the longer distances in college.
"I want to become faster and become part of the top of their lineup," Goben said.
Click below to hear much more with Goben.