(Corydon) -- Wayne's RC Hicks will spend his college years running cross country and playing golf at Morningside.
"It's a great opportunity," Hicks said. "It feels good. I know those two sports are my favorite and I will have a good time. It's going to be a fun experience."
Hicks says the opportunity to run and golf at the college level came after conversations with both coaches on his visit.
"It was a nice visit. I spoke with the golf coach for an hour and a half," Hicks said. "The cross country coach is nice, too. They were welcoming and made me feel like I was a good asset to the team."
While cross country is Hicks' primary sport, his love for golf prompted him to join that program as well.
"I've been playing golf a lot over the summer, and I wanted to continue," Hicks said. "It's one of my favorite sports. My mother is the golf coach, so I've been hard at golf since I was little."
Playing two sports in college will require a lot of commitment, but Hicks feels he's ready for it.
"I know I'm going to have a good time," he said. "I've been trying to improve at both sports, and I feel I can succeed. In golf, I'm trying to improve on my overall game and be able to hit those clutch shots and work under pressure. Cross country is a hard sport. It will be a lot of different, but I'll try to stay on top of sports and academics as well as I can. I'll just keep trying my hardest."
