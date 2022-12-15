(Corydon) -- Wayne track standout Jocelyn Marquis found what she was looking for at Wartburg.
The Falcons senior recently announced her commitment to continue running short sprints and hurdles at the Waverly school.
“After my sophomore season, they were sending me mail,” Marquis told KMA Sports. “During my junior year, some of the hurdlers went to a clinic, and I loved it there. So, I applied, and it went from there.”
Marquis says she was really impressed with the facilities and the discipline within the Wartburg team.
“I’ve always wanted to keep running, and my coach made it obvious to me that I was able to do that (in college),” she added. “After seeing some of my teammates continue to run in college, I just wanted to push myself to see how far I could go.”
Marquis was Wayne’s top 400 runner this past spring and was a key member of the Falcons’ sixth-place 4x400 meter relay team. She was also the anchor for shuttle hurdle relay team, which qualified for the 1A finals.
“I’d say my 400 is my best event so far,” Marquis said. “I’m going to focus on 200s more this season, but at Wartburg they want me to run short and long sprints and hurdles. I haven’t always been the most confident (in hurdles), but my speed has helped a lot. Getting technique down is really important to me, and I can’t wait to focus on that some more.”
