(Corydon) -- Wayne star pitcher Sterling Berndt is unique in a number of ways. She’s left-handed. She wears the No. 66 in honor of Yasiel Puig. And her last name has a pair of letters that mean nothing to its pronunciation (it’s bent not burnt).
Today, though, the two-time state qualifier is our KMAland Pitcher of the Year. The junior-to-be just put the finishing touches on another outstanding season. In 21 games, over 107 innings prior to the state tournament, Berndt struck out 190 batters, walked just 18 and posted a 1.24 ERA.
“I treat every batter like their own game,” Berndt said. “That girl at that second is what I’m focused on. I don’t care if there are any runners on. I’m focused on that batter. I have to visualize a lot of things, and that’s always worked for me.”
Berndt, who pitched in a pair of games as an 8th grader, has had instant success for a proud Falcons program. She’s struck out 450 batters and won 33 games over the past two seasons – both of which ended at the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
However, Berndt was put to the challenge this year with the global pandemic threatening to wipe her sophomore season away. Just in case, though, she stayed more than ready.
“We couldn’t really go in the gym and pitch,” she said. “I had to pitch in the garage. I knew that I had to work hard in case we did get the season. I wanted to make it a season to remember, considering we barely got one.”
While Berndt’s consistent success may have come as a surprise across the area, it’s likely not much of a surprise to the people that watched her grow up. She says she was hooked on softball the moment she saw former star Wayne pitcher Cassandra Darrah.
“Ever since I saw her pitch when I was little, I was always pitching,” she said. “I would throw a little nerf ball around our house 24/7. My parents pay for a lot in taking me to pitching lessons. I know I have to work hard and do whatever I need to do to get better.”
So, there’s the dominance and the success that has come through plenty of hard work for Berndt and the Wayne program. And there are also a few quirks. Like, the No. 66 that she wears.
“When I was little, I always wanted to be unique,” she said. “I used to love outfield, and I watched (Yasiel Puig) all the time. Just the diving catches and stuff, and that’s kind of where it all started even though I’m a pitcher.”
She’s dominant, she’s unique and she’s this year’s KMAland Pitcher of the Year. Berndt is the first pitcher from the Pride of Iowa Conference to win the award. Listen to the complete interview linked below.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2019: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2018: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2017: Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central
2016: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2015: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2014: Rachel Smith, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
2013: Madison Keysor, Treynor