(Corydon) -- For the third time in the last 15 years, a softball player from Wayne County will take their talents to the Division I level.
Wayne senior Maddy Wood recently made her commitment to Western Kentucky University. On Thursday, she talked with KMA Sports about her pledge to the Hilltoppers.
"I'm just so blessed," she said. "This is a blessing to further my education and to play at D1 college."
Wood is the latest softball star from Iowa's sixth-least populated county to land on a Division I roster. Fellow senior Sterling Berndt committed to Iowa, and Cassandra Darrah -- a 2010 graduate -- had a standout career at Wisconsin.
"Our hard work paid off," Wood said. "We put in a lot of hours. We try to work well and have a hard-working atmosphere."
Wood says her path to Western Kentucky was put in motion by her pitching coach.
"My pitching coach and the Western Kentucky coach had a camp," she said. "I went to the camp and got connected through there. I stayed connected, and it went really well. I decided I loved the campus and coaches. That's how I made the decision."
Wood says Western Kentucky checked all the boxes.
"I wanted to see if they had a good exercise science program and a family atmosphere," Wood said. "I wanted a loving and hard-working environment."
While she ultimately chose the Division I route, she did so despite an offer from Division II powerhouse West Texas A&M -- the reigning national champion.
"The coaches (at West Texas A&M) were great," she said. "I just followed my heart and followed where I thought was going to work best for me. That was WKU."
Wood has primarily been a utility player for the Falcons, but she hopes to have more opportunities to pitch in college.
"Hopefully, I'll pitch some more," she said. "I'll have to make sure I'm mentally strong and prepared to make the jump from high school to college. Hopefully, I use the first two years to grow and learn."
Check out the full interview with Wood below.