(Corydon) -- Wayne lineman Jayce Wyatt had a special connection to the Graceland football program, and he will take his talents to the Yellowjackets next season.
“My sophomore year, Coach (Jeff) Whitehall was my head coach at Wayne,” Wyatt explained. “My junior year, he left to become the offensive coordinator at Graceland, and my senior year we got to talking.”
Wyatt, an honorable mention all-district performer as a sophomore, decided to take a visit to the Lamoni campus and liked what he saw.
“The campus is small,” he said. “You can walk across the campus in 10 minutes. The facilities are super nice, and it just feels like home. I really liked it.”
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Wyatt says that he figures to fit in on the offensive line under his former head coach, and he’s excited to get started.
“It means so much,” he said. “I’m so grateful for what Coach Whitehall has offered me, and it’s been my dream since I was a little kid.”
Wyatt says he will be spending plenty of time in the weight room as he prepares for the next level.
“It all starts in the weight room,” he said. “I have put the time in and the effort in, and it’s now paying off. I’m going to prepare myself to be in the best athletic condition I can be.”
Graceland struggled to an 0-11 record this past fall and are looking for a new head coach at the moment. Former Bedford standout Willie Lawrence is the Yellowjackets’ defensive coordinator and has worked hard to add plenty of KMAlanders to the Graceland roster, including Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), Cael Pulido (Atlantic), Dakota Boswell (Lamoni), TJ Fallis (Central Decatur), Nick Payne (Central Decatur), Troy Holt (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Caden Patterson (North Andrew).
Listen to the full interview with Wyatt linked below.