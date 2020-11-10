NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 15 to open the season in the Associated Press Top 25, released on Tuesday.

South Carolina is No. 1 while Stanford, UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top 25. View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold below.

AP TOP 25 

1. South Carolina (29)

2. Stanford (1)

3. UConn

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. NC State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Maryland 

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Iowa State

16. Indiana

17. Northwestern 

18. Oregon State

19. DePaul

20. Ohio State  

21. Gonzaga

22. Notre Dame

23. Syracuse

24. Missouri State 

25. Michigan 

Others RV: 26. Texas, 27. South Dakota, 33. South Dakota State, 35. Rutgers

