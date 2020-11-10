(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 15 to open the season in the Associated Press Top 25, released on Tuesday.
South Carolina is No. 1 while Stanford, UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top 25. View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold below.
AP TOP 25
1. South Carolina (29)
2. Stanford (1)
3. UConn
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. NC State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Maryland
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Iowa State
16. Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Oregon State
19. DePaul
20. Ohio State
21. Gonzaga
22. Notre Dame
23. Syracuse
24. Missouri State
25. Michigan
Others RV: 26. Texas, 27. South Dakota, 33. South Dakota State, 35. Rutgers