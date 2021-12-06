(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa moved down in the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball rankings.
The Hawkeyes are down three spots to No. 12 while the Cyclones are down one spot to No. 15. Nebraska, receiving votes in the AP Poll, are ranked No. 4 in the first NET rankings of the season.
Iowa State (10), Kansas State (11) and Iowa (22) are also within the top 22 of the NET rankings. View the complete AP poll linked here and the NET rankings linked here. Regional conference rankings are listed below.
Associated Press Poll
3. UConn (down 1)
5. Baylor (same)
8. Maryland (same)
10. Indiana (down 4)
11. Texas (up 4)
12. Iowa (down 3)
13. Michigan (down 1)
15. Iowa State (down 1)
20. Ohio State (down 2)
Others RV: Nebraska, West Virginia, Oklahoma, DePaul, Missouri
NET Rankings
4. Nebraska
5. Texas
10. Iowa State
11. Kansas State
16. Baylor
18. Ohio State
22. Iowa