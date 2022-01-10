(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women are up three spots to No. 9 while Kansas State is ranked No. 25 in the latest women’s Associated Press top 25 rankings.
View the regional conference teams ranked this week below and the complete rankings linked here.
Women’s AP Top 25
6. Indiana (same)
8. Maryland (up 2)
9. Iowa State (up 3)
10. UConn (up 1)
11. Michigan (down 3)
13. Texas (down 4)
14. Baylor (same)
23. Oklahoma (same)
25. Kansas State (up 1)
Others RV: Iowa, Ohio State, Missouri State, DePaul, Missouri, Nebraska