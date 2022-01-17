(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up two to No. 7 and Iowa is back into the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball top 25.
View the list of regional conference teams and their rankings below and the full top 25 linked here.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
6. Indiana (same)
7. Iowa State (up 2)
8. Michigan (up 3)
9. UConn (up 1)
12. Maryland (down 4)
14. Oklahoma (up 9)
15. Texas (down 2)
15. Baylor (down 1)
25. Iowa (up 1)
Others RV: Ohio State, Kansas State, Missouri, DePaul, Kansas, South Dakota