(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up two positions to No. 7 in the latest women’s college basketball coaches poll.
The Cyclones are the highest ranked Big 12 team while Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma are also ranked. Indiana, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State are ranked from the Big Ten, and UConn is ranked from the Big East.
Iowa, Kansas State and Nebraska are among the teams from the region receiving votes. View all regional conference rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
Coaches Top 25 Rankings
5. Indiana (same)
7. Iowa State (up 2)
8. Michigan (up 2)
11. Maryland (down 3)
12. UConn (down 1)
14. Texas (down 2)
16. Baylor (down 3)
19. Oklahoma (up 6)
25. Ohio State (up 1)
Others RV: Iowa, Missouri State, Kansas State, Nebraska