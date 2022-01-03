(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up two spots to No. 12 while Iowa is down to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball top 25 rankings.
Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas State are among the teams receiving votes. View the list of regional conference teams and their rankings below and the full rankings linked here.
AP Top 25
6. Indiana (up 2)
8. Michigan (up 1)
9. Texas (up 3)
10. Maryland (down 4)
11. UConn (same)
12. Iowa State (up 2)
14. Baylor (down 4)
22. Iowa (down 1)
23. Oklahoma (up 3)
Others RV: Missouri, Kansas State, Ohio State, DePaul, Missouri State, Nebraska