(KMAland) -- Iowa State is moving up in the latest women’s top 25 college basketball rankings. The Cyclones are No. 13 (up 1) and 14 (up 2) in the AP and Coaches polls. Iowa, meanwhile, is ranked No. 8 and 11, respectively.
View the regional conference schools ranked in the latest top 25 rankings below or the complete top 25s linked here.
AP Top 25
2. Maryland (up 1)
3. UConn (down 1)
4. Indiana (same)
6. Baylor (same)
8. Iowa (same)
12. Michigan (up 1)
13. Iowa State (up 1)
14. Texas (down 2)
21. Ohio State (same)
22. West Virginia (same)
Others RV: Michigan State, Oklahoma
Coaches Top 25
2. UConn (same)
3. Maryland (up 2)
6. Indiana (up 1)
8. Baylor (same)
9. Michigan (up 1)
11. Iowa (same)
14. Iowa State (up 2)
16. Texas (up 5)
24. Ohio State (up 1)
Others RV: Missouri State, Michigan State, Oklahoma