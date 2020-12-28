(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Iowa women’s basketball teams are receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.
AP TOP 25
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. NC State
4. UConn
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Texas A&M
10. Arkansas
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Kentucky
14. Maryland
15. Northwestern
16. Michigan
17. Ohio State
18. DePaul
19. Texas
20. Indiana
21. South Florida
22. Syracuse
23. Gonzaga
24. Missouri State
25. Michigan State
Others RV: 28. South Dakota State, 30. Iowa State, 33. Iowa & Rutgers.