(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Iowa women’s basketball teams are receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.

AP TOP 25 

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. NC State

4. UConn

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Baylor 

8. Oregon

9. Texas A&M

10. Arkansas

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Kentucky

14. Maryland

15. Northwestern 

16. Michigan

17. Ohio State 

18. DePaul

19. Texas

20. Indiana 

21. South Florida 

22. Syracuse

23. Gonzaga

24. Missouri State

25. Michigan State 

Others RV: 28. South Dakota State, 30. Iowa State, 33. Iowa & Rutgers.

