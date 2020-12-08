NCAA Basketball
Stock Photo

(KMAland) -- Stanford is the new No. 1 in the women’s Associated Press top 25 basketball poll.

Iowa State moved out of the top 25, but they are still receiving votes. Check out the latest AP women’s basketball top 25, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold, below.

AP Top 25

1. Stanford (24)

2. Louisville (2)

3. UConn (2)

4. NC State (2)

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. Oregon

9. Kentucky

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Arkansas

14. Maryland

15. Oregon State & Indiana

17. Northwestern

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan

20. Syracuse

21. Missouri State

22. South Dakota State

23. Texas

24. DePaul

25. Gonzaga

Others RV: 27. Iowa State, 31. West Virginia.

