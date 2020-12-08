(KMAland) -- Stanford is the new No. 1 in the women’s Associated Press top 25 basketball poll.
Iowa State moved out of the top 25, but they are still receiving votes. Check out the latest AP women’s basketball top 25, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold, below.
AP Top 25
1. Stanford (24)
2. Louisville (2)
3. UConn (2)
4. NC State (2)
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Kentucky
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Arkansas
14. Maryland
15. Oregon State & Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan
20. Syracuse
21. Missouri State
22. South Dakota State
23. Texas
24. DePaul
25. Gonzaga
Others RV: 27. Iowa State, 31. West Virginia.