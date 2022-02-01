(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back into the top 10 of the latest women’s coaches poll and at No. 11 in the AP. Iowa is No. 21 in the AP and 24 in the coaches.
View the complete list of regional conference teams and their rankings below.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
5. Indiana (up 1)
6. Michigan (up 1)
9. Baylor (up 2)
10. UConn (same)
11. Iowa State (up 2)
13. Texas (down 4)
17. Maryland (same)
18. Oklahoma (same)
21. Iowa (up 2)
23. Ohio State (down 1)
25. Kansas State (same)
Others RV: DePaul, Nebraska, Creighton
Coaches Top 25 Poll
5. Michigan (up 2)
6. Indiana (same)
9. UConn (same)
10. Iowa State (up 3)
12. Baylor (up 2)
13. Texas (down 3)
14. Maryland (up 1)
18. Oklahoma (up 3)
21. Ohio State (down 2)
24. Iowa (same)
Others RV: Kansas State, South Dakota, Nebraska