(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 6 and No. 9 in the latest women’s college basketball top 25 polls while Iowa is Nos. 21 and 22.
Women’s AP Top 25
5. Baylor (up 2)
6. Michigan (up 3)
9. Iowa State (down 3)
10. Indiana (down 5)
11. Texas (up 3)
13. Maryland (same)
17. Ohio State (up 1)
20. Oklahoma (down 5)
21. Iowa (up 1)
Others RV: Kansas, Villanova
Women’s Coaches Top 25
5. Michigan (up 5)
6. Iowa State (down 1)
7. Baylor (up 3)
8t. UConn (up 3)
10. Indiana (down 4)
12. Texas (up 2)
13. Maryland (same)
17. Ohio State (up 2)
19. Oklahoma (down 4)
22. Iowa (up 3)
Others RV: South Dakota State, South Dakota, Nebraska