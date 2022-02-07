(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back up two spots to No. 9 while Iowa is down four to No. 25 in the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
View the list of regional conference schools and their rankings below. Find the complete top 25 linked here.
AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
4. Michigan (up 2)
7. Indiana (down 2)
8. UConn (up 2)
9. Iowa State (up 2)
10. Baylor (down 1)
12. Oklahoma (up 6)
15. Maryland ( up 2)
16. Texas (down 3)
21. Ohio State (up 2)
25. Iowa (down 4)
Others RV: Kansas State, DePaul, Nebraska