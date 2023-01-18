(Tabor) -- Wednesday's Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament games have been postponed.
The postponement of Wednesday's games between Stanton/Sidney and Fremont-Mills/East Mills will now take place on Thursday at Fremont-Mills, along with the boys semifinal games that were originally slated to take place in Malvern. The schedule will go as follows:
6 PM
Stanton vs. Sidney Girls, HS Gym
Fremont-Mills vs. East Mills Girls, South Gym
7:30 PM
East Mills vs. Sidney Boys, HS Gym
Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills Boys, South Gym
KMA sports will have live play-by-play from each game.