(Tabor) -- Wednesday's Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament games have been postponed. 

The postponement of Wednesday's games between Stanton/Sidney and Fremont-Mills/East Mills will now take place on Thursday at Fremont-Mills, along with the boys semifinal games that were originally slated to take place in Malvern. The schedule will go as follows:

6 PM

Stanton vs. Sidney Girls, HS Gym

Fremont-Mills vs. East Mills Girls, South Gym

7:30 PM 

East Mills vs. Sidney Boys, HS Gym

Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills Boys, South Gym 

KMA sports will have live play-by-play from each game. 

