(Lenox) -- The Lenox boys track team will have quite the presence at the upcoming Class 1A State Track & Field Championships.
The Tigers have qualified for state in nine different events.
"At the beginning of the season, we set some goals," said Lenox Coach Cole Bonde. "We looked back at last year and built off those things. The kids have worked hard."
Coach Bonde's team won four events at Thursday's state qualifier in Tabor, and earned at-large qualifications in five others.
"There were a lot of things going on that could have got us distracted with the wind and heat," Bonde said. "But it didn't bother them. They competed hard and gave themselves opportunities. That's what counts."
Senior Johnathan Weaver qualified for state in the 100 and 110 meter hurdles. His qualification in the 110 hurdles comes as no surprise as the Central football commit is ranked 11th in Class 1A. However, his qualification in the 100 was unexpected.
"That was the second time he has run it," Bonde said. "I told him there was a chance he could qualify, and he rolled with it."
Weaver leads Lenox's busy lineup paced by the shuttle hurdle foursome of Weaver, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Gabe Funk. Their best time of 1:01.80 ranks third in Class 1A.
"They work so well together," Bonde said. "They need to keep running how they've been running all year, and they'll get their chance to do some damage."
Funk also qualified in the 400 hurdles while Samson Adams will compete in the high jump, and senior Devin Whipple returns in the discus after taking an eighth-place medal last year.
"He's always one throw away from a really good throw," Bonde said. "He has been there and knows what it's like. He's capable of bringing home another medal."
The Tigers also qualified for state in the 4x800 and distance medley.
As they prepare for Des Moines, Bonde hopes his team shows the same competitive fire they have all season.
"I want us to compete and do our best," he said. "This is supposed to be your highest peak. If we compete and do our best, it will be a good day for us."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) and Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) have reports from Drake Stadium throughout the weekend.
Check out the full interview with Coach Bonde below.