(KMAland) -- It’s Wednesday Football Wednesday! Yes, football is happening on a Wednesday, and we aren’t going to let this opportunity pass us by.
Before we get into the picks, here is how things went on Friday:
Derek: 34-23
Ryan: 32-24
Trevor: 31-25
And here are the latest standings:
Ryan: 139-78 (.641)
Derek: 138-80 (.633)
Trev: 127-80 (.614)
There are two games today, so this is going to be short and sweet.
8P Semifinal: Audubon (10-1) vs. CAM, Anita (11-0) – BCMoore line: CAM by 23.35
The history is significant. Audubon has won seven times in 12 tries, including twice in 2019, in a series that dates back to at least 1996. The most recent meeting, though, went to the Cougars. That was a 58-42 win on September 24th.
Derek’s Pick: Audubon +23.35. CAM’s trouncing of Newell-Fonda was downright scary, and they could certainly do that again today. However, I have to lean to the Wheelers in keeping this a pretty tight game. They’re familiar with what CAM likes to do, and they’ve seen it and felt it. I think it’s going to be a great game.
Trev’s Pick: No pick. You can hear Trevor and Tom today on KMA-FM 99.1 or streaming at this very website. Support your local radio station!
Ryan’s Pick: Audubon +23.35. Both teams are playing really good football right now. Audubon has been very battled-tested throughout the year and this postseason, while CAM seems to have found a new gear to its Lamborghini of an offense. I'm not really sure who is going to win this game, but I think it's going to be closer than that spread.
8P Semifinal: Easton Valley (11-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0) – BCMoore line: RSM by 0.72
This has never happened.
Trev’s Pick: Easton Valley +0.72.
Ryan’s Pick: Remsen St. Mary’s -0.72.
Derek’s Pick: Remsen St. Mary’s -0.72.
We will be back tomorrow!
Send any questions to dmartin@kmamail.com.