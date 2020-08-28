(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here.
The East Mills at Lenox & Shenandoah at AHSTW games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Shenandoah 24 AHSTW 7 3rd
Riverside 45 Red Oak 0 4th
Glenwood 51 Thomas Jefferson 0 4th
Grinnell 28 Harlan 27 3rd
Lewis Central 21 St. Albert 3 4th
Abraham Lincoln 14 Denison-Schleswig 14 3rd
Underwood 25 Atlantic 0 3rd
Sidney 22 West Monona/Whiting 20 3rd
Fremont-Mills 40 Bedford 0 3rd
Lenox 22 East Mills 14 3rd
Stanton/Essex 52 East Union 8 3rd
CAM 60 Griswold 8 4th
Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0 3rd
Tri-Center 34 IKM-Manning 7 4th
Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0 4th
Mount Ayr 20 Albia 0 3rd
Cardinal 7 Southwest Valley 7 3rd
Central Decatur 35 Wayne 6 3rd
Lamoni 40 Martensdale-St. Marys 34 3rd
Rock Port 46 DeKalb 0 Final
Blair Oaks 44 Maryville 0 3rd
Nebraska City 36 Schuyler 0 4th
Auburn 14 Ashland-Greenwood 14 4th
Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Lourdes Central Catholic 16 3rd