KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The East Mills at Lenox & Shenandoah at AHSTW games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Shenandoah 24 AHSTW 7 3rd

Riverside 45 Red Oak 0 4th

Glenwood 51 Thomas Jefferson 0 4th

Grinnell 28 Harlan 27 3rd

Lewis Central 21 St. Albert 3 4th

Abraham Lincoln 14 Denison-Schleswig 14 3rd

Underwood 25 Atlantic 0 3rd

Sidney 22 West Monona/Whiting 20 3rd

Fremont-Mills 40 Bedford 0 3rd

Lenox 22 East Mills 14 3rd

Stanton/Essex 52 East Union 8 3rd

CAM 60 Griswold 8 4th

Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0 3rd

Tri-Center 34 IKM-Manning 7 4th

Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0 4th

Mount Ayr 20 Albia 0 3rd

Cardinal 7 Southwest Valley 7 3rd

Central Decatur 35 Wayne 6 3rd

Lamoni 40 Martensdale-St. Marys 34 3rd

Rock Port 46 DeKalb 0 Final

Blair Oaks 44 Maryville 0 3rd

Nebraska City 36 Schuyler 0 4th

Auburn 14 Ashland-Greenwood 14 4th

Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Lourdes Central Catholic 16 3rd

