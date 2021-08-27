(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here.
Missouri Valley 22 Shenandoah 14 3rd
Creston 6 Clarinda 6 3rd
Riverside 21 Red Oak 6 3rd
Glenwood 14 Atlantic 0 3rd
Treynor 7 St. Albert 2 2nd
Lewis Central 22 Harlan 7 3rd
Logan-Magnolia 21 Kuemper Catholic 0 3rd
CAM 34 Fremont-Mills 6 2nd
Sidney 14 Wayne 0 2nd
East Mills 18 Woodbine 6 2nd
Stanton 40 Martensdale-St. Marys 0 2nd
Exira/EHK 30 Griswold 8 2nd
Audubon 27 Southeast Warren 7 2nd
IKM-Manning 10 AHSTW 7 3rd
Underwood 21 Tri-Center 8 2nd
Bedford 41 Lamoni 8 2nd
Lenox 56 Seymour 0 2nd
Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 7 2nd
Nodaway Valley 14 Mount Ayr 8 3rd
Abraham Lincoln 15 Thomas Jefferson 0 1st
East Atchison 64 Southwest Livingston 0 2nd
Nodaway Valley 22 Stewartsville 14 2nd
King City 28 North Andrew 12 2nd
Blair Oaks 14 Maryville 0 3rd
Nebraska City 33 Schuyler 0 3rd
Auburn 16 Ashland-Greenwood 3 3rd
Platteview 14 Falls City 0 2nd
Lourdes Central Catholic 30 Falls City Sacred Heart 20 2nd