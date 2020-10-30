KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Fremont-Mills vs. Martensdale-St. Marys & Riverside vs. Logan-Magnolia games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills 30 Martensdale-St. Marys 22 2nd

CAM 38 Lamoni 0 3rd

Audubon 14 Newell-Fonda 6 3rd

South O'Brien 8 St. Albert 7 2nd

Logan-Magnolia 20 Riverside 7 3rd

Grundy Center 33 Nodaway Valley 0 3rd

Underwood 21 Mount Ayr 10 2nd

West Marshall 14 Atlantic 7 3rd

Lewis Central 21 Ballard 6 2nd

Carlisle 22 Harlan 14 3rd

Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0 Final

East Atchison 28 North-West Nodaway 6 3rd

Worth County 36 Mound City 6 3rd

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 50 Stewartsville 22 2nd

Maryville 54 KC Northeast 6 3rd

Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9 Final

Ashland-Greenwood 14 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7 3rd

Auburn 31 Battle Creek 7 4th

Kearney 17 Gretna 14 3rd

Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30 Final

Sterling 54 Southwest 6 Final

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.