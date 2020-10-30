(KMAland) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Fremont-Mills vs. Martensdale-St. Marys & Riverside vs. Logan-Magnolia games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Fremont-Mills 30 Martensdale-St. Marys 22 2nd
CAM 38 Lamoni 0 3rd
Audubon 14 Newell-Fonda 6 3rd
South O'Brien 8 St. Albert 7 2nd
Logan-Magnolia 20 Riverside 7 3rd
Grundy Center 33 Nodaway Valley 0 3rd
Underwood 21 Mount Ayr 10 2nd
West Marshall 14 Atlantic 7 3rd
Lewis Central 21 Ballard 6 2nd
Carlisle 22 Harlan 14 3rd
Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0 Final
East Atchison 28 North-West Nodaway 6 3rd
Worth County 36 Mound City 6 3rd
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 50 Stewartsville 22 2nd
Maryville 54 KC Northeast 6 3rd
Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9 Final
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7 3rd
Auburn 31 Battle Creek 7 4th
Kearney 17 Gretna 14 3rd
Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30 Final
Sterling 54 Southwest 6 Final