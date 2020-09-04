KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Underwood at Tri-Center & Sidney at Shenandoah games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Shenandoah 21 Sidney 14 3rd

Panorama 34 Clarinda 31 3rd

Southwest Valley 43 Red Oak 0 3rd

Glenwood 37 Treynor 0 4th

Lewis Central 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21 3rd

Logan-Magnolia 28 St. Albert 7 Final

East Mills 35 Stanton-Essex 12 4th

Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16 4th

Riverside 36 West Monona 2 4th

AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6 4th

Underwood 34 Tri-Center 8 4th

CAM 48 Bedford 8 Final

Lenox 74 East Union 0 4th

Mount Ayr 41 Nodaway Valley 13 4th

Woodbine 42 Boyer Valley 28 4th

East Atchison 34 North-West Nodaway 12 3rd

Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 30 4th

Maryville 30 Harrisonville 16 3rd

Louisville 26 Nebraska City 22 4th

Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7 4th

Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7 Final

Tri County 38 Weeping Water 6 3rd

Harlan 14 Pella 6 3rd

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.