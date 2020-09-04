(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here.
Shenandoah 21 Sidney 14 3rd
Panorama 34 Clarinda 31 3rd
Southwest Valley 43 Red Oak 0 3rd
Glenwood 37 Treynor 0 4th
Lewis Central 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21 3rd
Logan-Magnolia 28 St. Albert 7 Final
East Mills 35 Stanton-Essex 12 4th
Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16 4th
Riverside 36 West Monona 2 4th
AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6 4th
Underwood 34 Tri-Center 8 4th
CAM 48 Bedford 8 Final
Lenox 74 East Union 0 4th
Mount Ayr 41 Nodaway Valley 13 4th
Woodbine 42 Boyer Valley 28 4th
East Atchison 34 North-West Nodaway 12 3rd
Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 30 4th
Maryville 30 Harrisonville 16 3rd
Louisville 26 Nebraska City 22 4th
Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7 4th
Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7 Final
Tri County 38 Weeping Water 6 3rd
Harlan 14 Pella 6 3rd