KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

Nodaway Valley 26 Shenandoah 20 3rd

Underwood 35 Clarinda 7 3rd

Red Oak 12 West Central Valley 0 3rd

Indianola 28 Glenwood 10 3rd

Harlan 42 Grinnell 0 2nd

Lewis Central 49 Carlisle 8 3rd

Winterset 21 Creston 7 3rd

Denison-Schleswig 21 Abraham Lincoln 15 3rd

Southwest Valley 22 Sidney 0 3rd

Bedford 38 Griswold 0 3rd

Lenox 62 East Mills 12 3rd

Fremont-Mills 36 Stanton-Essex 20 3rd

Riverside 35 St. Albert 24 3rd

Earlham 27 AHSTW 0 3rd

Tri-Center 6 Treynor 0 3rd

Mount Ayr 20 Central Decatur 6 3rd

East Atchison 68 Nodaway Valley 0 3rd

Rock Port 38 Platte Valley 12 3rd

Stanberry 50 Albany 0 2nd

Maryville 14 Harrisonville 6 2nd

Nebraska City 27 Louisville 21 3rd

Plattsmouth 35 Ralston 0 3rd

Weeping Water 32 Tri County 6 3rd

Lourdes Central Catholic 31 GACC 14 2nd

