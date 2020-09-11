(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here.
Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7 2nd
Clarinda 35 Red Oak 0 3rd
Greene County 12 Atlantic 10 3rd
Fremont-Mills 30 East Mills 10 2nd
Lenox 46 Griswold 8 3rd
Bedford 16 Stanton-Essex 6 3rd
Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14 3rd
St. Albert 7 Riverside 7 3rd
Tri-Center 34 Sidney 6 3rd
Logan-Magnolia 31 Westwood 0 3rd
Woodbury Central 7 IKM-Manning 0 3rd
Nodaway Valley 19 Madrid 7 3rd
Underwood 44 MVAOCOU 0 3rd
East Sac County 7 Treynor 0 3rd
Mount Ayr 0 Pleasantville 0 3rd
Pella Christian 35 Central Decatur 0 3rd
Glenwood 13 Harlan 0 2nd
Lewis Central 27 Creston/O-M 7 2nd
Sioux City North 45 Thomas Jefferson 0 3rd
Rock Port 36 Stewartsville 14 2nd
North Andrew 30 Pattonsburg 20 2nd
Maryville 20 Chillicothe 7 3rd
Nebraska City 13 Omaha Concordia 13 2nd
Plattsmouth 7 Elkhorn North 0 2nd
Auburn 7 Platteview 0 3rd
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Arlington 7 2nd
Lourdes Central Catholic 30 Johnson-Brock 8 2nd
Falls City Sacred Heart 24 BDS 20 2nd