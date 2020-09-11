KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Glenwood at Harlan & Red Oak at Clarinda games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7 2nd

Clarinda 35 Red Oak 0 3rd

Greene County 12 Atlantic 10 3rd

Fremont-Mills 30 East Mills 10 2nd

Lenox 46 Griswold 8 3rd

Bedford 16 Stanton-Essex 6 3rd

Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14 3rd

St. Albert 7 Riverside 7 3rd

Tri-Center 34 Sidney 6 3rd

Logan-Magnolia 31 Westwood 0 3rd

Woodbury Central 7 IKM-Manning 0 3rd

Nodaway Valley 19 Madrid 7 3rd

Underwood 44 MVAOCOU 0 3rd

East Sac County 7 Treynor 0 3rd

Mount Ayr 0 Pleasantville 0 3rd

Pella Christian 35 Central Decatur 0 3rd

Glenwood 13 Harlan 0 2nd

Lewis Central 27 Creston/O-M 7 2nd

Sioux City North 45 Thomas Jefferson 0 3rd

Rock Port 36 Stewartsville 14 2nd

North Andrew 30 Pattonsburg 20 2nd

Maryville 20 Chillicothe 7 3rd

Nebraska City 13 Omaha Concordia 13 2nd

Plattsmouth 7 Elkhorn North 0 2nd

Auburn 7 Platteview 0 3rd

Ashland-Greenwood 10 Arlington 7 2nd

Lourdes Central Catholic 30 Johnson-Brock 8 2nd

Falls City Sacred Heart 24 BDS 20 2nd

