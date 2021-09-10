KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

Atlantic 37 Shenandoah 13 Final

Treynor 20 Clarinda 13 Final/OT

Nodaway Valley 6 Red Oak 0 Final

Glenwood 48 Abraham Lincoln 0 Final

Lewis Central 31 Norwalk 3 Final

Underwood 69 St. Albert 7 Final

Harlan 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 Final

Earlham 51 Sidney 0 Final

Audubon 63 Fremont-Mills 20 Final

East Mills 71 Griswold 12 Final

Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 6 Final

Lenox 54 Bedford 12 Final

Murray 32 Lamoni 8 Final

Riverside 29 Mount Ayr 26 Final

Tri-Center 56 Missouri Valley 30 Final

Southwest Valley 14 AHSTW 12 Final

Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 24 Final

East Atchison 48 South Holt 0 Final

Stanberry 34 King City 32 Final

Maryville 36 Chillicothe 19 4th

Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14 4th

Auburn 35 Platteview 20 Final

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8 Final

