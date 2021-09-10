(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here.
Atlantic 37 Shenandoah 13 Final
Treynor 20 Clarinda 13 Final/OT
Nodaway Valley 6 Red Oak 0 Final
Glenwood 48 Abraham Lincoln 0 Final
Lewis Central 31 Norwalk 3 Final
Underwood 69 St. Albert 7 Final
Harlan 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 Final
Earlham 51 Sidney 0 Final
Audubon 63 Fremont-Mills 20 Final
East Mills 71 Griswold 12 Final
Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 6 Final
Lenox 54 Bedford 12 Final
Murray 32 Lamoni 8 Final
Riverside 29 Mount Ayr 26 Final
Tri-Center 56 Missouri Valley 30 Final
Southwest Valley 14 AHSTW 12 Final
Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 24 Final
East Atchison 48 South Holt 0 Final
Stanberry 34 King City 32 Final
Maryville 36 Chillicothe 19 4th
Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14 4th
Auburn 35 Platteview 20 Final
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8 Final