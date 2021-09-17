(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here.
Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 7 3rd
Clarinda 12 Clarke 7 3rd
Harlan 38 Glenwood 6 3rd
Creston 21 Gilbert 3 3rd
Denison-Schleswig 21 Thomas Jefferson 8 3rd
Indianola 7 Lewis Central 3 3rd
CAM 64 East Mills 0 3rd
Fremont-Mills 46 Bedford 7 3rd
Stanton-Essex 52 Griswold 6 3rd
Lenox 62 East Union 6 2nd
Boyer Valley 14 West Harrison 0 3rd
Martensdale-St. Marys 30 Lamoni 30 3rd
Riverside 3 Sidney 0 3rd
Southwest Valley 23 St. Albert 0 3rd
Mount Ayr 12 AHSTW 6 3rd
IKM-Manning 35 Missouri Valley 0 3rd
Logan-Magnolia 20 Tri-Center 7 3rd
Underwood 56 East Sac County 0 3rd
Treynor 49 West Monona 13 3rd
Rock Port 42 Nodaway Valley 24 2nd
Worth County 64 Albany 12 2nd
Maryville 7 St. Pius X 7 3rd
Platteview 10 Nebraska City 7 3rd
Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Palmyra 12 2nd
Louisville 35 Falls City 14 3rd
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Wayne 11 3rd