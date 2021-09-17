KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 7 3rd

Clarinda 12 Clarke 7 3rd

Harlan 38 Glenwood 6 3rd

Creston 21 Gilbert 3 3rd

Denison-Schleswig 21 Thomas Jefferson 8 3rd

Indianola 7 Lewis Central 3 3rd

CAM 64 East Mills 0 3rd

Fremont-Mills 46 Bedford 7 3rd

Stanton-Essex 52 Griswold 6 3rd

Lenox 62 East Union 6 2nd

Boyer Valley 14 West Harrison 0 3rd

Martensdale-St. Marys 30 Lamoni 30 3rd

Riverside 3 Sidney 0 3rd

Southwest Valley 23 St. Albert 0 3rd

Mount Ayr 12 AHSTW 6 3rd

IKM-Manning 35 Missouri Valley 0 3rd

Logan-Magnolia 20 Tri-Center 7 3rd

Underwood 56 East Sac County 0 3rd

Treynor 49 West Monona 13 3rd

Rock Port 42 Nodaway Valley 24 2nd

Worth County 64 Albany 12 2nd

Maryville 7 St. Pius X 7 3rd

Platteview 10 Nebraska City 7 3rd

Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Palmyra 12 2nd

Louisville 35 Falls City 14 3rd

Ashland-Greenwood 14 Wayne 11 3rd

