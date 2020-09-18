KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Southwest Valley at St. Albert & Red Oak at Shenandoah games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Shenandoah 21 Red Oak 0 3rd

Clarinda 0 Atlantic 0 3rd

Lenox 26 Bedford 6 3rd

CAM 22 East Mills 3 2nd

Stanton-Essex 22 Griswold 6 2nd

Woodbine 42 Hartington-Newscastle 0 3rd

Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 0 3rd

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Southeast Warren 14 2nd

Murray 12 Lamoni 6 3rd

AHSTW 20 Sidney 8 3rd

Tri-Center 22 Riverside 5 2nd

St. Albert 14 Southwest Valley 0 3rd

Underwood 21 Treynor 0 3rd

Oakland-Craig 16 Logan-Magnolia 0 3rd

Mount Ayr 35 Colfax-Mingo 0 3rd

Creston/OM 14 Glenwood 7 3rd

Rock Port 36 North-West Nodaway 6 2nd

Mound City 14 Southwest Livingston 0 3rd

St. Pius X 17 Maryville 7 3rd

Platteview 18 Nebraska City 15 2nd

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Palmyra 6 2nd

Auburn 42 Douglas County West 0 3rd

Wayne 12 Ashland-Greenwood 7 3rd

Weeping Water 28 Conestoga 0 2nd

Falls City 27 Louisville 6 3rd

