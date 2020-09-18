(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here.
The Southwest Valley at St. Albert & Red Oak at Shenandoah games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Shenandoah 21 Red Oak 0 3rd
Clarinda 0 Atlantic 0 3rd
Lenox 26 Bedford 6 3rd
CAM 22 East Mills 3 2nd
Stanton-Essex 22 Griswold 6 2nd
Woodbine 42 Hartington-Newscastle 0 3rd
Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 0 3rd
Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Southeast Warren 14 2nd
Murray 12 Lamoni 6 3rd
AHSTW 20 Sidney 8 3rd
Tri-Center 22 Riverside 5 2nd
St. Albert 14 Southwest Valley 0 3rd
Underwood 21 Treynor 0 3rd
Oakland-Craig 16 Logan-Magnolia 0 3rd
Mount Ayr 35 Colfax-Mingo 0 3rd
Creston/OM 14 Glenwood 7 3rd
Rock Port 36 North-West Nodaway 6 2nd
Mound City 14 Southwest Livingston 0 3rd
St. Pius X 17 Maryville 7 3rd
Platteview 18 Nebraska City 15 2nd
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Palmyra 6 2nd
Auburn 42 Douglas County West 0 3rd
Wayne 12 Ashland-Greenwood 7 3rd
Weeping Water 28 Conestoga 0 2nd
Falls City 27 Louisville 6 3rd