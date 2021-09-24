(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here.
Clarke 19 Shenandoah 7 2nd
Greene County 27 Clarinda 0 2nd
Des Moines Christian 14 Red Oak 7 2nd
Fremont-Mills 28 East Mills 14 2nd
East Union 35 Griswold 0 3rd
Lenox 32 Stanton-Essex 0 2nd
Bedford 21 Exira/EHK 19 2nd
CAM 30 Audubon 28 2nd
Woodbine 18 Boyer Valley 12 2nd
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Murray 8 3rd
Mormon Trail 18 Lamoni 14 2nd
IKM-Manning 6 Tri-Center 0 3rd
Logan-Magnolia 41 Missouri Valley 6 2nd
AHSTW 27 Riverside 12 2nd
Mount Ayr 22 Sidney 6 2nd
Earlham 28 St. Albert 0 3rd
Underwood 42 MVAOCOU 0 3rd
Treynor 31 East Sac County 0 3rd
Pleasantville 21 Central Decatur 6 1st
King City 22 Worth County 14 2nd
East Atchison 48 Rock Port 0 2nd
Platte Valley 34 Albany 24 2nd
Maryville 42 Cameron 0 2nd
Plattsmouth 21 Crete 0 2nd
Lourdes Central Catholic 35 Conestoga 0 2nd
Falls City Sacred Heart 22 Johnson-Brock 6 2nd