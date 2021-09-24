KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

Clarke 19 Shenandoah 7 2nd

Greene County 27 Clarinda 0 2nd

Des Moines Christian 14 Red Oak 7 2nd

Fremont-Mills 28 East Mills 14 2nd

East Union 35 Griswold 0 3rd

Lenox 32 Stanton-Essex 0 2nd

Bedford 21 Exira/EHK 19 2nd

CAM 30 Audubon 28 2nd

Woodbine 18 Boyer Valley 12 2nd

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Murray 8 3rd

Mormon Trail 18 Lamoni 14 2nd

IKM-Manning 6 Tri-Center 0 3rd

Logan-Magnolia 41 Missouri Valley 6 2nd

AHSTW 27 Riverside 12 2nd

Mount Ayr 22 Sidney 6 2nd

Earlham 28 St. Albert 0 3rd

Underwood 42 MVAOCOU 0 3rd

Treynor 31 East Sac County 0 3rd

Pleasantville 21 Central Decatur 6 1st

King City 22 Worth County 14 2nd

East Atchison 48 Rock Port 0 2nd

Platte Valley 34 Albany 24 2nd

Maryville 42 Cameron 0 2nd

Plattsmouth 21 Crete 0 2nd

Lourdes Central Catholic 35 Conestoga 0 2nd

Falls City Sacred Heart 22 Johnson-Brock 6 2nd

