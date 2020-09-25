KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Lewis Central at Glenwood & Shenandoah at Clarinda games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10 - 4th Quarter

Greene County 48 Red Oak 14 - 4th Quarter

Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0 - 4th Quarter

CAM 44 Lenox 30 - 4th Quarter

East Mills 47 Bedford 12 - FINAL 

East Union 18 Griswold 12 - FINAL

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Woodbine 12 - FINAL

Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7 - FINAL

West Harrison 20 Exira/EHK 6 - 2nd Quarter

Boyer Valley 14 Ar-We-Va 14 - 3rd Quarter

Murray 58 Mormon Trail 6 - 3rd Quarter

Riverside 49 Sidney 6 - FINAL

Tri-Center 14 Southwest Valley 13 - 4th Quarter

Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21 - 4th Quarter

Nodaway Valley 47 Wayne 0 - 4th Quarter 

Underwood 50 East Sac County 7 - FINAL

Treynor 39 Missouri Valley 6 - 4th Quarter

Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7 - FINAL

Woodward-Granger 20 Kuemper Catholic 17 - 4th Quarter

Lewis Central 35 Glenwood 0 - 3rd Quarter

Harlan 28 Carroll 14 - FINAL

Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0 - FINAL

Abraham Lincoln 43 Sioux City North 6 - FINAL

East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6 - FINAL

Mound City 52 North-West Nodaway 14 - FINAL

Stanberry 58 Pattonsburg 32 - 3rd Quarter

Albany 56 Platte Valley 8 - FINAL

King City 44 Worth County 28 - 3rd Quarter

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49 DeKalb 0 - FINAL

North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20 - 4th Quarter

Maryville 27 Cameron 7 - FINAL

Nebraska City 20 Milford 16 - 4th Quarter

Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10 - 4th Quarter

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6 - 4th Quarter

Centennial 33 Syracuse 7 - 3rd Quarter

Malcolm 27 Louisville 7 - 4th Quarter

Freeman 22 Palmyra 14 - 4th Quarter

Elmwood-Murdock 22 Brownell Talbot 12 - 4th Quarter

Sterling 63 Deshler 18 - 4th Quarter

