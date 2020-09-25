(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Lewis Central at Glenwood & Shenandoah at Clarinda games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10 - 4th Quarter
Greene County 48 Red Oak 14 - 4th Quarter
Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0 - 4th Quarter
CAM 44 Lenox 30 - 4th Quarter
East Mills 47 Bedford 12 - FINAL
East Union 18 Griswold 12 - FINAL
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Woodbine 12 - FINAL
Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7 - FINAL
West Harrison 20 Exira/EHK 6 - 2nd Quarter
Boyer Valley 14 Ar-We-Va 14 - 3rd Quarter
Murray 58 Mormon Trail 6 - 3rd Quarter
Riverside 49 Sidney 6 - FINAL
Tri-Center 14 Southwest Valley 13 - 4th Quarter
Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21 - 4th Quarter
Nodaway Valley 47 Wayne 0 - 4th Quarter
Underwood 50 East Sac County 7 - FINAL
Treynor 39 Missouri Valley 6 - 4th Quarter
Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7 - FINAL
Woodward-Granger 20 Kuemper Catholic 17 - 4th Quarter
Lewis Central 35 Glenwood 0 - 3rd Quarter
Harlan 28 Carroll 14 - FINAL
Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0 - FINAL
Abraham Lincoln 43 Sioux City North 6 - FINAL
East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6 - FINAL
Mound City 52 North-West Nodaway 14 - FINAL
Stanberry 58 Pattonsburg 32 - 3rd Quarter
Albany 56 Platte Valley 8 - FINAL
King City 44 Worth County 28 - 3rd Quarter
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49 DeKalb 0 - FINAL
North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20 - 4th Quarter
Maryville 27 Cameron 7 - FINAL
Nebraska City 20 Milford 16 - 4th Quarter
Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10 - 4th Quarter
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6 - 4th Quarter
Centennial 33 Syracuse 7 - 3rd Quarter
Malcolm 27 Louisville 7 - 4th Quarter
Freeman 22 Palmyra 14 - 4th Quarter
Elmwood-Murdock 22 Brownell Talbot 12 - 4th Quarter
Sterling 63 Deshler 18 - 4th Quarter