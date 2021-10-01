(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Clarinda 34 Shenandoah 6 2nd
Greene County 28 Red Oak 0 2nd
East Mills 28 Bedford 0 2nd
Fremont-Mills 46 East Union 0 2nd
Southeast Warren 37 Moravia 6 2nd
Stanton-Essex 16 Murray 14 2nd
Audubon 22 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 2nd
CAM 14 Exira-EHK 0 1st
Logan-Magnolia 22 IKM-Manning 6 2nd
Riverside 35 Missouri Valley 6 2nd
Tri-Center 12 Lawton-Bronson 7 2nd
Mount Ayr 27 St. Albert 0 2nd
AHSTW 28 Sidney 6 2nd
Earlham 7 Southwest Valley 6 2nd
Underwood 21 Treynor 0 2nd
Harlan 49 Atlantic 0 2nd
ADM 28 Creston 0 2nd
Winterset 14 Glenwood 8 2nd
East Atchison 12 Mound City 0 2nd
King City 36 Rock Port 0 2nd
Stanberry 35 North Andrew 6 2nd
Worth County 30 Orrick 0 2nd
Maryville 35 Benton 0 2nd
Weeping Water 22 Elmwood-Murdock 12 2nd
Nebraska City 28 Fairbury 0 2nd
Plattsmouth 21 Norris 7 2nd