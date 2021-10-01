KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

Clarinda 34 Shenandoah 6 2nd 

Greene County 28 Red Oak 0 2nd

East Mills 28 Bedford 0 2nd 

Fremont-Mills 46 East Union 0 2nd

Southeast Warren 37 Moravia 6 2nd

Stanton-Essex 16 Murray 14 2nd

Audubon 22 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 2nd

CAM 14 Exira-EHK 0 1st 

Logan-Magnolia 22 IKM-Manning 6 2nd

Riverside 35 Missouri Valley 6 2nd

Tri-Center 12 Lawton-Bronson 7 2nd

Mount Ayr 27 St. Albert 0 2nd

AHSTW 28 Sidney 6 2nd

Earlham 7 Southwest Valley 6 2nd 

Underwood 21 Treynor 0 2nd

Harlan 49 Atlantic 0 2nd

ADM 28 Creston 0 2nd 

Winterset 14 Glenwood 8 2nd

East Atchison 12 Mound City 0 2nd 

King City 36 Rock Port 0 2nd

Stanberry 35 North Andrew 6 2nd

Worth County 30 Orrick 0 2nd

Maryville 35 Benton 0 2nd

Weeping Water 22 Elmwood-Murdock 12 2nd 

Nebraska City 28 Fairbury 0 2nd 

Plattsmouth 21 Norris 7 2nd 

