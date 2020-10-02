KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The OABCIG at Underwood & Atlantic at Shenandoah games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Atlantic 7 Shenandoah 0 - 3rd Quarter

Clarinda 0 Greene County 0 - 3rd Quarter

Des Moines Christian 8 Red Oak 0 - 2nd Quarter

East Mills 29 East Union 6 - 3rd Quarter

Coon Rapids-Bayard 40 Stanton-Essex 6 - 2nd Quarter

West Harrison 14 Boyer Valley 8 - 3rd Quarter

Woodbine 30 Glidden-Ralston 19 - 2nd Quarter

Ar-We-Va 47 Exira/EHK 6 - 3rd Quarter

Murray 40 Seymour 6 - 3rd Quarter

Southwest Valley 30 Sidney 0 - 2nd Quarter

St. Albert 41 Tri-Center 6 - 3rd Quarter

Riverside 21 Davis County 14 - 3rd Quarter

Logan-Magnolia 40 West Monona 0 - 2nd Quarter

IKM-Manning 20 Westwood 7 - 3rd Quarter

Earlham 7 Nodaway Valley 7 - 3rd Quarter

OABCIG 21 Underwood 10 - 3rd Quarter

Treynor 33 MVAOCOU 0 - 2nd Quarter 

East Sac County 13 Missouri Valley 0 - 3rd Quarter

Mount Ayr 17 Interstate 35 0 - 3rd Quarter

Van Meter 21 Kuemper Catholic 7 - 3rd Quarter

Glenwood 21 Carroll 14 - 3rd Quarter

Harlan 27 Creston/O-M 0 - 3rd Quarter

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 - 3rd Quarter

Abraham Lincoln 35 Thomas Jefferson 6 - 3rd Quarter

Sioux City East 13 Fort Dodge 0 - 3rd Quarter

Mound City 6 East Atchison 0 - 3rd Quarter

King City 22 Rock Port 8 - 3rd Quarter

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 30 Stewartsville/Osborn 6 - 2nd Quarter

North-West Nodaway 42 DeKalb 0 - 2nd Quarter

North Andrew 18 Stanberry 0 - 3rd Quarter

Southwest Livingston 60 Platte Valley 6 - FINAL 

Orrick 20 Worth County 8 - 2nd Quarter

Odessa 21 Maryville 7 -3rd Quarter

Fairbury 22 Nebraska City 14 - 3rd Quarter

Norris 14 Plattsmouth 6 - 3rd Quarter

Lincoln Christian 14 Falls City 6 - 3rd Quarter

Ashland-Greenwood 30 Malcolm 7 - 3rd Quarter

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Freeman 8 - 3rd Quarter

Weeping Water 32 Elmwood-Murdock 12 - 3rd Quarter

Sterling 58 Dorchester 0 - 2nd Quarter

