(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Lewis Central at Harlan & Clarinda at Des Moines Christian games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Greene County 21 Shenandoah 0 3rd
Clarinda 16 Des Moines Christian 0 2nd
Atlantic 35 Red Oak 0 3rd
Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16 Final
East Mills 42 Pattonsburg 6 2nd
CAM 16 Stanton-Essex 12 2nd
Lamoni 14 Southeast Warren 14 2nd
Logan-Magnolia 21 IKM-Manning 0 3rd
St. Albert 35 Sidney 0 2nd
Southwest Valley 0 Riverside 0 3rd
OABCIG 36 Treynor 14 2nd
Underwood 35 Missouri Valley 0 3rd
Mount Ayr 7 Central Decatur 7 3rd
Glenwood 20 Denison-Schleswig 0 2nd
Lewis Central 7 Harlan 7 2nd
Sioux City East 24 Abraham Lincoln 6 2nd
East Atchison 36 Stewartsville 6 2nd
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 32 Mound City 24 2nd
Albany 26 North Andrew 12 3rd
Maryville 35 Lincoln College Prep 10 4th
Waverly 20 Plattsmouth 0 3rd
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 14 3rd
Auburn 22 Nebraska City 8 2nd
Johnson-Brock 14 Diller-Odell 0 1st
Sterling 46 Pawnee City 0 2nd