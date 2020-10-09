KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Lewis Central at Harlan & Clarinda at Des Moines Christian games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Greene County 21 Shenandoah 0 3rd

Clarinda 16 Des Moines Christian 0 2nd

Atlantic 35 Red Oak 0 3rd

Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16 Final

East Mills 42 Pattonsburg 6 2nd

CAM 16 Stanton-Essex 12 2nd

Lamoni 14 Southeast Warren 14 2nd

Logan-Magnolia 21 IKM-Manning 0 3rd

St. Albert 35 Sidney 0 2nd

Southwest Valley 0 Riverside 0 3rd

OABCIG 36 Treynor 14 2nd

Underwood 35 Missouri Valley 0 3rd

Mount Ayr 7 Central Decatur 7 3rd

Glenwood 20 Denison-Schleswig 0 2nd

Lewis Central 7 Harlan 7 2nd

Sioux City East 24 Abraham Lincoln 6 2nd

East Atchison 36 Stewartsville 6 2nd

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 32 Mound City 24 2nd

Albany 26 North Andrew 12 3rd

Maryville 35 Lincoln College Prep 10 4th

Waverly 20 Plattsmouth 0 3rd

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 14 3rd

Auburn 22 Nebraska City 8 2nd

Johnson-Brock 14 Diller-Odell 0 1st

Sterling 46 Pawnee City 0 2nd

