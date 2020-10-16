(KMAland) -- Week eight of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Stanton-Essex at Murray & Shenandoah at Clarinda games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Clarinda 14 Shenandoah 7 2nd
Greene County 35 Red Oak 0 2nd
Lenox 8 East Mills 7 2nd
Audubon 21 Bedford 0 2nd
Fremont-Mills 24 Exira/EHK 0 2nd
Woodbine 36 Glidden-Ralston 0 2nd
CAM 47 Griswold 0 2nd
Stanton-Essex 26 Murray 6 2nd
West Harrison 26 Boyer Valley 0 1st
Underwood 42 West Central Valley 0 2nd
Treynor 49 MVAOCOU 0 2nd
IKM-Manning 13 Southwest Valley 0 2nd
Riverside 20 AHSTW 0 1st
Tri-Center 8 Lawton-Bronson 8 2nd
St. Albert 28 Sidney 0 2nd
Lewis Central 28 Creston/O-M 0 2nd
Norwalk 0 Glenwood 0 1st
Thomas Jefferson 14 Sioux City West 7 2nd
Stanberry 14 East Atchison 12 2nd
Worth County 8 North Andrew 6 2nd
Maryville 19 Savannah 6 2nd
Falls City 28 Nebraska City 14 2nd
Beatrice Plattsmouth
Louisville Ashland-Greenwood
Johnson-Brock 16 Mead 14 2nd
Sterling 32 Lewiston 0 2nd