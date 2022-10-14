(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today.
Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings.
Ryan: 77-28 (.733)
Derek: 67-38 (.638)
Trevor: 61-36 (.628)
Nick: 56-42 (.571)
REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the BCMoore "spread."
Clarinda at Red Oak -- BCMoore Line: Red Oak by 5.62
These two Hawkeye Ten rivals have been battling since 1896. According to records submitted to KMA Sports by Craig Lundquist, Clarinda has the 61-41 edge while there has also been three ties. Let's revisit some memorable games.
1896 -- Red Oak won 6-0: This is Kirk Ferentz's type of game. It was also the first meeting.
1897 -- Clarinda won 18-16: A year later, the offenses found some juice and Clarinda held on.
1983 -- Red Oak won 21-20: This was the first of three one-point games over a five-year.
1984 -- Red Oak won 20-19 (OT): Another one-point win for the Tigers. It was also their third consecutive win over Clarinda.
1987 -- Clarinda won 22-21 (OT): A one-point overtime game goes Clarinda's way. I would like to learn more about these games.
1994 -- Red Oak won 28-18: This win snapped a Red Oak drought that spanned nearly a decade. It was their first win since 1984 and last until 1998.
2013 -- Clarinda won 33-13: This game started on a Friday and ended on Saturday because KMAland got pelted with severe weather on Friday night. Clarinda's vaunted spinner back offense completed zero passes, but it didn't need to because Blake Luna ran for three scores.
2014 -- Clarinda won 65-16: This was the highest score game in the history of this rivalry. Clarinda scored 35 points in the first quarter and Jacob Degase had three touchdowns. Clarinda's offense posted 425 rushing yards and nine touchdowns by six different ballcarriers. That team was fun.
2015 -- Red Oak won 34-21: The Tigers aired it out in this as Carlos Guerra threw for 216 yards and two scores.
2017 -- Clarinda won 11-10: Nathan Barnes drilled a field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals a win. William Shull scored Clarinda's lone touchdown and Carter Bruce had the lone one for Red Oak.
Ryan: Clarinda +5.62 -- I don't think this game will be like the one the Cardinals played last week with 101 combined points. Red Oak's defense is legit, but I like Clarinda's weapons on offense to get a win in this one.
Trevor: Clarinda +5.62 -- I really don't know what to expect. Red Oak's season ends after tonight and that can be mentally taxing on high schoolers. But Clarinda also can't move up or down in the postseason picture regardless of tonight. Do they go full-throttle with a home playoff game looming? I don't know, but I think they at least cover the points.
Derek: Clarinda +5.62 -- Interesting line here, Mr. BCMoore Computer. Red Oak is a fine club, but Clarinda has the momentum at this very moment.
Nick: Clarinda +5.62 -- The Cardinals put up like a billion points (58) last week and Tadyn Brown ran for like a million yards (276 yards, to be exact). This should be a really close game, but I like Clarinda to win outright.
Fremont-Mills at Lenox -- BCMoore Line: Fremont-Mills by 4.29
These two 8-Player powers have got to know each other quite well. Fremont-Mills has the 7-3 edge all-time, but Lenox won the most recent battle -- a 52-46 overtime thriller last year.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills -4.29 -- The Knights' lone loss of the year to CAM is looking better and better by the week. F-M has been workmanlike since then using a familiar formula. I think the difference in this game is in the trenches. I'll take the Knights.
Trevor: No Pick -- I have the call of this fun one on the KMA Video Stream.
Derek: Fremont-Mills -4.29 -- I've said it once, and I’ll say it again: The Knights have found their formula. This is not going to be easy, but I like them to keep it rolling.
Nick: Fremont-Mills -4.29 -- The Knights are a team that gets better as the season goes on. That seems to be the case this year. I think the physicality and defensive prowess of the Knights will lead them to a win here and another district title.
East Mills at Stanton-Essex -- BCMoore Line: East Mills by 27.97
The Vikings have controlled this series with eight wins in 11 tries, including a 44-18 win last year.
Ryan: East Mills -27.97 -- This one is tough for me. I think East Mills wins the game, but the line is really close to how I think it will shake out. Maybe a field goal from East Mills is the difference and they get a 28-point win.
Trevor: East Mills -27.97 -- Is this me pandering at an attempt to shake off my falsely accused Stanton bias? No comment. Just kidding, the Wolverines' athleticism is for real and that's why I'm picking this way. BCMoore loves them and I don't blame him.
Derek: East Mills -27.97 -- There are some potential injury question marks at key positions for Stanton-Essex. Regardless, East Mills is streaking towards the playoffs.
Nick: East Mills -27.97 -- East Mills (-27.97) -- Zach Thornburg has quietly been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in KMALand this year. I think he leads the Wolverines to a comfortable win on the road here.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira-EHK -- BCMoore Line: Exira-EHK by 15.25
Exira-EHK has won six of the nine meetings, including a 52-15 win last year. Exira had a 5-4 advantage over Coon Rapids-Bayard back in the day and Elk Horn-Kimballton and CRB split their 12 meetings.
Ryan: Coon Rapids-Bayard +15.25 -- This district has been hard to peg all season long. I have a feeling that CR-B gets an outright win here in a nice bounceback.
Trevor: Coon Rapids-Bayard +15.25 -- I don't feel I've had a good read on either of these teams all year, but I feel like this a one or two score game, so I'll take that.
Derek: Coon Rapids-Bayard +15.25 -- I like this game to be decided by 7-10 points, either way, so I’m more than happy to take that +15.25.
Nick: Exira-EHK -15.25 -- Similar to Thornburg, Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen has been fantastic this year. This game feels like one that will be close for a good portion before the Spartans pull away late.
Earlham at Riverside -- BCMoore Line: Earlham by 11.82
Earlham has won six of the seven meetings. Riverside's lone win was a 31-28 in 2018 that came off a game-winning field goal from Valentin Andrusyshyn.
Ryan: Earlham -11.82 -- I expect this game to move pretty quickly. Earlham plays a style that can be hard to prepare for in one week. I think they win the physical battle.
Trevor: Riverside +11.82 -- Not only am I picking Riverside to cover, but I'm picking them to win. They've hung around with the top teams in this district and are fighting for their playoff lives. Give me the Bulldogs to win this game and sneak into the postseason.
Derek: Riverside +11.82 -- Call me crazy, but I love the Bulldogs in this spot. They just saw a version — from a physical sense — of Earlham in Southwest Valley, so they won’t have to go through the one or two quarter shock period this time
Nick: Riverside +11.82 -- Both of these teams are good, but they’ve suffered at the hands of a really, really tough district. This game has a lot of playoff implications, though, so I think it’ll be close. Riverside should keep it within the number.
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr -- BCMoore Line: Mount Ayr by 15.49
This is the fourth meeting. Mount Ayr won a 41-33 shootout last year while Southwest Valley's lone win was a 14-6 triumph in 2017. Mount Ayr had a 18-14-1 edge over Corning and an 11-8 advantage against Villisca.
Ryan: Southwest Valley +15.49 -- With the way Southwest Valley plays, they find themselves in a lot of close games late. I like Mount Ayr to get the win with all of their offensive firepower, but I think the Timberwolves keep it close.
Trevor: Southwest Valley +15.49 -- I'm feeling the dogs this week. This is going to be a slobberknocker. Coach Donahoo's boys are clicking. They run the football and play good defense. That's the recipe for success in October.
Derek: Southwest Valley +15.49 -- Another, in my eyes, that will be decided by 7-10 points one way or the other. It should be a good battle along the lines, and I feel the ‘Wolves are more than up to the task.
Nick: Southwest Valley +15.49 -- This game is a complete and total coin flip. Two really solid programs with really solid players. I’ll gladly take the points here.
Tri-Center at Westwood -- BCMoore Line: Tri-Center by 12.91
Westwood has the 4-3 edge over Tri-Center in this series but Tri-Center has won the last two, including a 51-14 rout last year.
Ryan: Tri-Center -12.91 -- The Trojans had a great showing last week in an OT loss to Woodbury Central. Hopefully, they can refocus this week (and Michael Turner can rest up). This game will feature plenty of hard-hitting and running the ball.
Trevor: Tri-Center -12.91 -- You honestly don't expect me to pick against Michael "The Burner" Turner, do you? I hope not because I'm not. Tri-Center was downright impressive last week. They roll into the playoffs tonight.
Derek: Tri-Center -12.91 -- How do the Trojans bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking loss to Woodbury Central? Or…how do they use the momentum from that fantastic performance?
Nick: Tri-Center -12.91 -- While this game might not jump off the page in terms of each team’s record, it will feature arguably the two best running backs in the state. Michael Turner of Tri-Center and Westwood’s Jackson Dewald are both absolute beasts. Trojans are a more complete team, though.
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic -- BCMoore Line: Underwood by 2.33
There have been three prior meetings between these two. Underwood cruised to a 42-7 win while Kuemper had dominant wins in 2016 and 2017.
Ryan: Underwood -2.33 -- Again, there is no proof that I have ever picked against the Underwood Eagles.
Trevor: Underwood -2.33 -- Alex Ravlin vs. DJ Vonnahme makes me excited. I’ll take the senior to prevail tonight — Underwood 35, Kuemper 27.
Derek: Underwood -2.33 -- Both teams have been downright dominant all season. The first 12 minutes of this game could be the difference. Underwood seems to get out to a fast start each week -- save for last week -- while Kuemper grinds on you over the course of the game. I think the Eagles jump out early and hold on for a big time win.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick has the call of this one on the KMA Video Stream.
Fort Dodge at Denison-Schleswig -- BCMoore Line: Fort Dodge by 3.07
It's the battle of Derek Martin's hometown and the city where Derek Martin used to work. The only meeting between these two teams came last year, when Fort Dodge won 43-8.
Ryan: Fort Dodge -3.07 -- The Monarchs turned some heads with their win over LeMars last week, but the competition jumps up even more this week with Fort Dodge. The Dodgers can sling it around the yard and I think that could give Denison some trouble.
Trevor: Fort Dodge -3.07 -- I've gone back and forth on this one. At the end of the day, I think Fort Dodge's aerial attack has just a bit too much ammo.
Derek: Fort Dodge -3.07 -- Fort Dodge by 3.07: Hey, the Monarchs were impressive in getting a win over LeMars last Friday. I’d be more than happy — as an alum — to see them do it again. For now, I’ll take the conservative road and go with the favorite.
Nick: Denison-Schleswig +3.07 -- Kamari Cotton-Moya has his boys playing up there in DerekMartinVille. The Monarchs nabbed a massive win over a good Lemars team last week, and I think they carry that momentum into this one.
Harlan at Creston -- BCMoore Line: Harlan by 29.54
These two know each other pretty well. There have been 53 meetings. Harlan has won 47 of them. One of Creston's rare wins was a 70-49 classic in 2016, where Chase Shiltz accounted for a remarkable eight touchdowns. Perhaps the most impressive part of his night is that he wasn't interviewed by KMA after that game despite KMA's presence there.
Ryan: Harlan -29.54 -- This is a huge line and I don't care. The Cyclones are seriously that good. The ferocity they play with on defense coupled with an explosive offense is a nightmare to scheme against.
Trevor: Harlan -29.54 -- Unless Chase Shiltz is walking through that door with some remaining eligibility nobody knew about, I'm taking Harlan. Even then, I'm probably still taking Harlan. The Cyclones seem to be an unstoppable force.
Derek: Harlan -29.54 -- Sure seems like I’m taking a lot of road teams this week. This one, though, writes itself. Harlan is Harlan.
Nick: Harlan -29.54 -- Listen, I’ve been on the Creston train all season. I think the Panthers are a very good team and deserve to be ranked in the top 10. But man, what Harlan did to ADM last week was criminal. No one, and I mean no one, in Class 3A can touch this team. Give me the Cyclones big.
Worth County at North Andrew
Worth County won a 70-50 shootout last year while these teams have split the 18 matchups they've had, according to MSHSAA.
Ryan: North Andrew -- This should be a fun one to watch with two teams that play smashmouth football. The Cardinals have forced 16 turnovers this season, and I think they make a big play on defense to get a win here.
Trevor: North Andrew -- This feels like a game I'm going to get wrong regardless, so I might as well do my part to contribute to this year's chaos in Missouri 8-Player. In all honesty, North Andrew is number one until they aren't. I think they stay that way tonight in a classic.
Derek: Worth County -- The Tigers hit the road and bring their high-powered rushing attack with them. This should be a treat.
Nick: North Andrew -- I faded North Andrew last week and it did not go well. I’m not making that mistake again. This team has a very good chance to win it all in Missouri 8-man.
Maryville at Savannah
Maryville has won the last 11. The last Savannah win? A 21-14 win in 2011.
Ryan: Maryville -- The Spoofhounds have a distinct advantage in strength of schedule heading into this one. I think that tough schedule pays off, even if they are on a short week.
Trevor: Savannah -- Yep. I'm picking against the Spoofhounds. I'm not proud of it, but I think Savannah has just a bit too much firepower and it's a short week for Maryville. I can only imagine how hungry Savannah is to finally beat their rival.
Derek: Savannah -- I usually just pick Maryville no matter what, but this is a tough road trip on a short week.
Nick: Savannah -- Marvyille suffered a heartbreaker to Lutheran North last week, and it doesn’t get any easier against a savage (ba dum, tss) Savannah defense this week. Give me the Savages.
Omaha Roncalli at Ashland-Greenwood
Unfortunately, the Russians hacked NSAA's website at the time I wrote this. Just kidding. It wasn't the Russians... I don't think. Anywho, the NSAA's issues mean I can't tell you if these storied programs have met in the postseason.
Ryan: Omaha Roncalli -- Much like Aurora, Roncalli is a Class B team playing in C1. I think the Crimson Pride have too many weapons and get a win.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood -- Coach Ryan Thompson's team has quietly gone about their business since taking one on the chin to Aurora earlier this year. They snag another win tonight.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood -- The Bluejays are rolling right along as they get closer and closer to what they hope will be another terrific run in the Class C1 playoffs.
Nick: Ashland-Greenwood -- This is a really, really tough one to pick. Good job, Trevor! I’ll once again ride the home team in what should be a fantastic matchup between two really good squads.
Humboldt at Nevada -- BCMoore Line: Humboldt by 12.20
Humboldt is 8-1 in this matchup, including a 19-15 win last year. Nevada's lone win was a 20-14 win in 1992.
Ryan: Humboldt -12.20 -- Humboldt by 12.20 - Humboldt has done some really good things running the ball this year, while Nevada brings a more balanced look into this one. I like Humboldt to win by two scores
Trevor: Nevada +12.20 -- I think Humboldt's run-first approach opens the door for Nevada to hang around. Give me Humboldt to win by 10.
Derek: Humboldt -12.20 -- Humboldt by 12.20: Humboldt is plenty legit. It’s just unfortunate for them that they play in the same class as the Harlan Cyclones.
Nick: Nevada +12.20 -- Humboldt is an absolute wagon and their defense is spectacular. Because of that, though, the Wildcats don’t typically beat teams by as many points as they should. Humboldt wins but Nevada covers here.