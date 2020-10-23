KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week nine of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Woodbine at Fremont-Mills & Clarinda at Greene County games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Greene County 24 Clarinda 0 Final

Fremont-Mills 46 Woodbine 26 4th

Audubon 40 East Mills 7 Final

CAM 66 Stanton-Essex 6 Final

Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24 4th

Riverside 26 Lawton-Bronson 24 4th

St. Albert 31 Woodbury Central 0 Final

Logan-Magnolia 27 IKM-Manning 6 Final

Nodaway Valley 26 Earlham 0 Final

Western Christian 48 Treynor 15 Final

Underwood 37 Woodward-Granger 7 Final

Mount Ayr 20 Interstate 35 14 Final

Atlantic 21 Des Moines Christian 0 Final

Harlan 36 Bondurant-Farrar 7 Final

Lewis Central 35 Norwalk 7 4th

West Des Moines Valley 44 Abraham Lincoln 6 Final

East Atchison 46 Platte Valley 0 Final

Rock Port 20 Mound City 14 Final

Stanberry 44 Worth County 14 Final

Maryville 26 Lafayette 14 4th

Waverly 24 Norris 0 Final

Auburn 41 Falls City 8 Final

Syracuse 24 Bishop Neumann 19 Final

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Platteview 6 4th

