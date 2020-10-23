(KMAland) -- Week nine of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Woodbine at Fremont-Mills & Clarinda at Greene County games can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Greene County 24 Clarinda 0 Final
Fremont-Mills 46 Woodbine 26 4th
Audubon 40 East Mills 7 Final
CAM 66 Stanton-Essex 6 Final
Harris-Lake Park 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24 4th
Riverside 26 Lawton-Bronson 24 4th
St. Albert 31 Woodbury Central 0 Final
Logan-Magnolia 27 IKM-Manning 6 Final
Nodaway Valley 26 Earlham 0 Final
Western Christian 48 Treynor 15 Final
Underwood 37 Woodward-Granger 7 Final
Mount Ayr 20 Interstate 35 14 Final
Atlantic 21 Des Moines Christian 0 Final
Harlan 36 Bondurant-Farrar 7 Final
Lewis Central 35 Norwalk 7 4th
West Des Moines Valley 44 Abraham Lincoln 6 Final
East Atchison 46 Platte Valley 0 Final
Rock Port 20 Mound City 14 Final
Stanberry 44 Worth County 14 Final
Maryville 26 Lafayette 14 4th
Waverly 24 Norris 0 Final
Auburn 41 Falls City 8 Final
Syracuse 24 Bishop Neumann 19 Final
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Platteview 6 4th