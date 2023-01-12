(Omaha) -- Weeping Water legend Grace Cave has acclimated well into her role at Omaha.
Cave has played the point guard role in the Mavericks' (8-7) three game win streak.
"We had a tough preseason," Cave said. "We played Nebraska, Creighton and a lot of bigger schools. I think us playing bigger schools has helped us a lot."
The Mavericks started Summit League action with a loss to Oral Roberts but have since followed with wins over Kansas City, Western Illinois and St. Thomas.
During that stretch, Cave averaged 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
"We're taking care of the ball well," Cave said. "And we're locking down on defense and playing together. That's building momentum."
Cave has grown into a reliable scorer at Omaha. She has 10 performances of 10 points or more. Cave averages 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. This year's stellar start is after a rough freshman season, where she struggled to get acclimated to the rigors of college basketball.
"When I was in high school, I averaged probably 20 points per game," she said. "Then you come to college, and you're playing with people that were also their best at their school. Last year was rough. I was inconsistent and sick. The adjustments from my freshman year to sophomore year has been huge. I've seen a lot more growth and consistency. I think I've found my right groove here at Omaha."
The two-time KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year was always capable of eye-popping offensive numbers at Weeping Water, she admits her defensive abilities have improved immensely in college.
"When I was in high school, I didn't need to lock in," she said. "In college you have to focus on defense."
Cave points to her team's recent three-game win streak -- it's longest since 2014 -- and her clutch 18-point performance against Wichita State as season highlights.
Cave and her teammates return to action Thursday night against North Dakota, followed by a clash with North Dakota State on Saturday.
"The goal is to keep our momentum rolling, win as many games as we can and see what happens in the future."
Click below to hear more with Cave.