Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water.jpg
Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water

(KMAland) -- Weeping Water has six, Elmwood-Murdock placed four and Conestoga landed two on Class D1 District all-district teams.

The Indians have seniors Weston Reiman, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Zack Smith and Levi Neumeister and junior Hunter Mortimer on the team. Meanwhile, Elmwood-Murdock landed seniors Jared Drake and Noah Arent and sophomores Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier on the team.

Conestoga’s two all-district choices are junior running back Keaghon Chini and senior quarterback Tobias Nolting.

View the complete list and honorable mentions in the file below.

Download PDF 2020 All District Football.pdf

