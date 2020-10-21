(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water Indians will open the Nebraska Class D-1 football playoffs Thursday evening when they host Freeman.
The Indians, according to Coach Joel Haveman, are where they want to be heading into the postseason.
"We feel good and semi-fresh," he said. "Still keeping our eyes on the ultimate goal. It's been a weird year, so we are focusing on just taking it a day at a time. The boys have done a pretty good job of making sure we are doing the right thing."
Weeping Water enters the postseason at 6-1 and on a five-game winning streak. Their lone blemish of the season occurred in week two against Tri-County, who is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
"We learned a ton about ourselves and that was much needed," Haveman said. "We needed a team to show us what it takes to be a really good team. It was very telling in our film session. There's no doubt it helped us. You hate to lose, but it was really important for the progress of our boys."
What followed was victories over Johnson County Central, Conestoga, Cedar Bluffs, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra by 50, 40, 46, 34 and 38.
Their most recent victory came last Thursday, where they routed Palmyra 62-24 behind 46 first-half points. Their dominant victory came despite being without star running back Nolan Blevins
"It was a great way to finish off the regular season, knowing we can get things done with our backs against the wall," Haveman said. "The defense flew around and the offense kept making play after play."
Junior quarterback Hunter Mortimer has led the Indians this season with 1179 total yards (548 passing, 631 rushing) and 21 touchdowns (11 passing, 10 rushing). Mortimer's 11 passing scores have occurred in only 28 pass attempts.
"He's just a tough kid," Haveman said. "He's always had the natural vocal leader attribute. He just loves the sport. He's easy to coach and really receptive to what we say. He never has to be told to play harder.
The Indians are now shifting their attention towards a deep playoff run, which they hope begins Thursday against Freeman. Weeping Water and Freeman played in week one, which Weeping Water won 40-8.
"They're a good team and a good program," Haveman said. "You should have to play well to win in the playoffs. That's what we will have to do Thursday."
Like every other game this year, Haveman feels the key for his team starts in the trenches.
"We'll have to win the battle up front," he said. "If we can be physical, push people back and hold the line of scrimmage, we are going to be successful. If we can win the battle up front, we can run the ball and pass the ball when we want to."
Freeman/Weeping Water is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The complete interview with Coach Haveman can be heard below.