(Weeping Water) -- It's been 27 days since the Weeping Water girls suffered a defeat. In that time, they have pieced together seven consecutive victories.
"It's been good so far," Coach Joel Haveman said. "We've been tested so far, but it has been good for us. It is helping us learn, grow and come together as a team."
The Indians are currently 11-3 on the season with victories over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Omaha Christian Academy, Louisville, Palmyra, Pawnee City, Raymond Central, Sterling, Elmwood-Murdock, Conestoga, Johnson-Brock and Mead.
Their three defeats are to Auburn, Elkhorn North and Malcolm, who are a combined 37-0.
Coach Haveman says his team has been able to use those losses as learning lessons.
"We have just learned that we got to be sharp at all times," he said. "There were times in all those games that we may have had consecutive possessions where we were not very sharp. We are really zoning in and understanding that every possession is important. It's been eye-opening for us."
The Indians are led by UNO commit Grace Cave, who is off to a stellar start to her senior campaign while also taking on an increased leadership role.
"She's more vocal," Haveman said. "She's just rounding out her game. She can do everything. It's just putting it all together and being that consistently solid basketball player that we all know she can be. She's trying to be that leader for the team, lead us in the right direction and pull her game together. She has been fun to watch."
Cave has an experienced supporting cast around her, consisting of Reagan Aronson, Jamison Twomey, Karley Ridge and Reba Wilson.
"There's a lot of experience on the floor for us this year," Haveman said. 'It's been very good. They can kinda coach themselves."
The Indians resume action Thursday night when they face Fort Calhoun.
They have some salty matchups on the horizon, such as bouts with Lourdes Central Catholic and Falls City Sacred Heart and the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Haveman is hopeful his team can continue to make strides as the season progresses.
"There's always those good teams that find a rhythm at the end of the season and has somebody that steps up that they didn't expect," Haveman said. "If we can get that, it will give us a big spurt moving forward. We also need to let our veterans shine through. Whenever we get in pressure situations, we just need to let it shine through that we are the most experienced team on the floor."
The complete interview with Coach Haveman can be heard below.