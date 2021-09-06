(KMAland) -- Weeping Water is into the latest Omaha World-Herald state football rankings.
The Indians are ranked No. 10 in Class D-1 this week, joining six other KMAland Nebraska schools in the most recent rankings from the OWH.
Plattsmouth is ranked No. 3 in Class B, Ashland-Greenwood is up two spots to No. 2 in C-1, Lourdes Central Catholic stayed put at No. 6 in D-1, Falls City Sacred Heart moved up one to No. 4 in D-2 and Johnson-Brock also jumped up one spot in D-2 to No. 9. Sterling is still the No. 1 ranked team in Six Man.
View the complete rankings linked here.