(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football picked up one of the biggest upsets in the state of Nebraska this past Friday evening.
The Indians (6-4) won their third straight game and moved to a D1 state quarterfinal with a 40-22 win over previously unbeaten and No. 2 seed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
“It was one of those really gritty games,” Coach Mitch Shepherd told KMA Sports. “A pretty big defensive battle. They did a really good job battling us up front in the first half, and we really had to go to our throwing game quite a bit. I think we threw 28 passes in the game, which I don’t think we’ve ever done before. We were able to keep the game within reach, and in the second half, our defense really came to play and became opportunistic. We got some picks, and that ended up sealing the game for us.”
Weeping Water scored 28 fourth-quarter points to overcome a 22-12 deficit and advance to a state quarterfinal for the second time in three seasons. Junior quarterback Riggs Wilson had 176 yards and three touchdowns passing, including 10 completions, 125 yards and two scores to senior receiver Ethan Essary.
Most importantly, the defense stood tall through the final period. Essary had two interceptions, junior Sayler Rhodes grabbed one of his own and seniors Logan March (12 tackles, TFL) and Nathaniel Keene (11 tackles, TFL) combined for 23 tackles. Junior Brayden Harms also had a strong season with 2.0 TFL and eight total tackles. The defense has been key for Coach Shepherd’s team in overcoming an 0-3 start.
“I think the third game of the year when we started establishing who our starters were against Stanton (we turned the corner),” Shepherd said. “They took it to us, but it was one of those learning processes where we started playing a little better on O. Then after the (Elmwood-Murdock game in Week 7), we really kind of made a commitment to defense and establishing our identity and how we’re going to play. We’ve taken some big steps forward, and (the defense) has really won us the last two games.”
Shepherd says the defense taking steps forward hasn’t so much been about individual performances. It’s been more about a focus on just simply doing the job that the keys tell you to do.
“Trusting your teammates to do their job,” Shepherd added. “I think early in the year, we were trying to do a little too much. Now, there’s a lot of trust across the board. We’ve been in some real tough games, where I feel we’re pretty battle-tested and the kids can trust themselves in the moment.”
With the Indians picking up a pair of road wins in their first two playoff games, they will get the opportunity to host No. 7 seed Clarkson/Leigh (9-1) on Friday. The Patriots won their two postseason games over Wisner-Pilger and Crofton by a combined 11 points.
“They’re aggressive,” Coach Shepherd said. “What they run, they’re efficient in what they do. They’re going to grind it out, and they do an outstanding job of getting their kids ready. They play really, really hard, and it’s going to be a big test. It’s another big battle where hopefully we can stand up to that.”
Clarkson/Leigh has largely focused their offense on the running game, getting 1,375 yards and 22 touchdowns from senior running back Kyle Kasik. Slowing down that run game will likely be important for Weeping Water. At the same time, Coach Shepherd would like to see his own run game get restarted this week.
“We’ve got to establish the run game,” he said. “We didn’t establish the run game real well last week, and that’s going to be a big emphasis, figuring out what we can do to run the ball. We’ve got to find areas in the pass game where we can exploit some matchups, and defensively we have to make sure we get lined up right.
“They do a really good job of running some exotic plays from some unique sets, so we have to be ready for that type of stuff, too, and not give up any big plays.”
Matt Hays will have be in Weeping Water on Friday night, reporting for KMA Sports. Listen to the full interview with Coach Shepherd below.