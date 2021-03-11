(Weeping Water) -- A Weeping Water legend is now a two-time KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Grace Cave capped her senior season and her career with a legendary shot that pushed the Indians to their first state championship this past Saturday. Today, we honor Cave for the second straight season with our top girls basketball award in KMAland Nebraska.
“It still feels so unreal,” Cave told KMA Sports of winning the D1 state championship. “There’s not much I can say. I’m super proud of the team, and there’s really no other way I would want to go out of my high school career.”
Cave averaged 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.1 steals this past season for the Indians. Even without Saturday’s game-winning shot, her place in Weeping Water history was more than set. However, it’s just a little bit sweeter with a state championship trophy.
“I have dreamt of this since I was a little girl,” Cave said. “I never would have thought my dreams could actually come true. It’s crazy to know there’s going to be a banner and a trophy in the trophy case at school. My sister’s a freshman, so when she’s playing I can walk through the hallways and be like, ‘Yeah, we did that.’”
The Weeping Water run to a state championship included a little bit of revenge for the Indians. In their semifinal, they avenged a 2020 state tournament loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic before avenging their 2019 loss to Pleasanton in the final. Still, that wasn’t something Cave or her teammates were focused on.
“I feel like we knew we were a different team than when we lost those two games,” Cave said. “We had some hardships we had to overcome early in the year with some losses, but we got through it. There’s no other people, no other way (I would have it).”
Cave is the only KMAland Girls Nebraska Player of the Year in the two years KMA Sports has presented the award. Listen to the full interview with Cave linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019-20: Grace Cave, Weeping Water