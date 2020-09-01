(Weeping Water) -- One week removed from a dominant season-opening victory, the Weeping Water Indians are eyeing a 2-0 start, but a difficult opponent awaits.
The Indians got to 1-0 courtesy of a 40-8 victory over Freeman despite a less than ideal start.
"We got off to a slow start," Coach Joel Haveman said. "But once the boys found a little bit of a groove, it was fun to watch them have success on the field and do what we can do. I'm proud of the way our boys responded after a slow start."
Once they got comfortable, Haveman liked the way his offense executed.
"We were able to make the big play when we needed to," he said. "The big play really helped us out on Friday. I was proud of the way boys stuck with the plan and executed in a tough situation."
The defense held its own, too, holding the Falcons to only eight points.
"Our defense answered the bell every possession," Haveman said. "Whenever our backs to the wall, they stepped up and rose to the occasion. It was very encouraging to see our defense play that well."
The Indians were 4-4 last season, led by junior quarterback Hunter Mortimer, who threw for 588 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 742 yards and 15 scores last season. Haveman says Mortimer has been more vocal as a leader this year.
"He's got weapons around him that make him more confident," Haveman said. "We benefit a lot from those guys being options all the way around. Knowing somebody is going to step up, but not knowing who is always a great feeling."
Senior Nolan Blevins returns to the mix after rushing for a team-high 877 yards and 16 touchdowns. Blevins is also the Indians' top-returning receiver, hauling in 14 passes for 186 yards and four scores last season. Levi Neumeister, Jason Burch and Zack Smith will also be playmakers for the Indians this season.
Up next for the Indians is Tri-County. The Trojans were a state quarterfinalist in 2019, led by quarterback Cole Siems, who threw 900 yards and ran for 1,000 last year while scoring 41 total touchdowns.
"I know they're a good football team," Haveman said. "We see it as a great challenge. It's a great opportunity for us to see where we are at."
If the Indians are to pull off the upset, Haveman feels the key lies in the trenches and damage control.
"We're going to have to win the battle up front," he said. "Being able to stop the big play is going to be huge. They have athletes all around. It will be a challenge for our defense, but it's good for us to see where are defensively."
Caelan Debban will be in Weeping Water Friday providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 2 begins Friday night at 6:20 on KMA 960 and FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Haveman can be heard below.