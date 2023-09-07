(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water volleyball experienced several tough results this past weekend at their home tournament, but first-year head coach Mallory Dillon believes her team is not far away from breaking through.
“I think we have a lot of great potential,” Coach Dillon told KMA Sports. “We have really good players on our team, and we definitely have a lot to work on judging from our tournament on Saturday. I think down the road we can continue to develop and work really hard to become better players with those great talents.”
After a 5-1 start, the Indians dropped three matches at this past Saturday’s home tournament, although two of them went to a third and deciding set. They responded from those losses, though, finishing with a win over East Butler to maintain a winning record.
“The losses this weekend were about finishing the game,” Dillon said. “I think that we definitely had every reason to win those games, but we just couldn’t push to the end and finish when we needed to. We have to have that push and drive to win those games.”
Weeping Water is led this season by junior outside Brinkley McAdams, who averages a team-high 3.1 kills per set while hitting just under .200 efficiency, and by junior setter Haylee Stackpole, who is averaging 4.8 assists per set.
“(Stackpole) has worked really hard,” Coach Dillon said. “She’s getting more consistent with the quicker sets we are trying to implement to speed up our game. She’s really been working hard to do that. (McAdams) has been working really hard to place the ball more, not only on the hard hits, but also when she tips and rolls.”
Coach Dillon says she’s also been impressed with her duo in the middle — seniors Emily Ridge and Ella Cave.
“They’ve worked really hard to learn the new sets,” she added. “I’m really throwing a lot at them, wanting to speed up the game and they’ve been working really hard to make sure they are running through the 1s and working to speed up to help us win the games.”
McAdams also leads the team with 6.1 digs per set while sophomore Kallie Brack is averaging 4.1, junior Kalison Miller is at 3.4 and Stackpole averages 3.0. Miller leads the team with 53 total blocks and Ridge is right behind her with 52. Sophomore Addison Janssen has also been a strong contributor in the Weeping Water rotation while juniors Riley Hiller, Anna Stackpole and Katie Mogensen have also seen some time.
“I’m really proud of the way the girls have accepted me as a first-year coach,” Coach Dillon said. “From the summer and up to this point, they’ve really been receptive to what I’ve been saying. They trust me and really opened up to my ideas. I’m doing things different, and I want them to be receptive to that and be able to continue to get better as I push them to be uncomfortable while they play.”
Weeping Water is back in action later Thursday against Southern before a two-match week next week against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Tuesday and Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday.
“My personal goal is I want them to have a winning record,” Coach Dillon concluded. “I want them to push themselves to make sure they’re winning a lot more than they have in the past, and I know for them, of course, a big goal is always state. That’s that big goal for the players. And just to get better. A lot of them want to improve on their own personal things, which will make the entire team better if they improve on their personal goals.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Dillon linked below.