(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water girls basketball team hopes to avenge the ghosts of past state tournaments when they face BDS in a Class D1 State Quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Indians are making their third state tournament trip in as many years.
"It feels good," Coach Joel Haveman said. "The team is healthy and ready to make an impact in Lincoln."
The frequent trips to Lincoln have become somewhat of an expectation for Coach Haveman's unit.
"You can tell by the reactions from three or four years ago after big wins," he said. "It was a huge deal, but now it's a little more expected. They want to be in this position and they expect it out of themselves. It's starting to become an expectation. Hopefully, that continues."
Weeping Water's most recent trip to state comes on the heels of a 49-23 victory over Central Valley in a district final.
"Our defensive intensity was really good," Haveman said. "We executed our stuff. The first quarter set the tone. We did a good job of making them uncomfortable."
The Indians have relied on a frugal defense all season.
"It's just the little things," Haveman said. "Positioning is really key for us. Knowing the rotations has been big. It's all just the boring stuff that makes a huge difference in the long run."
Offensively, Omaha commit Grace Cave has engineered the Indians.
"She draws a lot of attention," Haveman says. "The other girls thrive off that because she's also a good passer. We are tough for any defense to face."
While the Indians are excited to be back at the state tournament, they hope for a different result.
Two years ago, a sluggish first half was their downfall in a loss to Pleasanton despite a 32-point effort from Cave.
The Indians entered last year's state tournament as the top seed and presumptive favorite. Unfortunately, they were ousted in the opening round by Hartington-Cedar Catholic.
Haveman feels his team's recent state tournament heartbreak is a motivator for his team heading into this week's tournament.
"They're sick of it," he said. "I'm sick of it. I think we are finally due to make some noise. All of our eyes are on Wednesday night's game. The girls are ready, determined and a little angry."
Weeping Water hopes to take their anger out on BDS (18-7), but it won't be easy.
"They're a good basketball program," Haveman said. 'They are known for being scrappy and not backing down from anybody. It will be a good test. We are not taking anybody lightly. We are going to have to play well to win."
Weeping Water/BDS takes place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Cole Peterson (@ColePeterson_7) will have updates on Twitter. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Haveman.